Wegmans named a 'Best Workplace For Women'

Wegmans Food Markets found itself on yet another "Best of" list this week — this time as one of the best workplaces in the nation for women.

Wegmans was #7 on this year's list of "Best Workplaces for Women," compiled by research firm Great Place To Work and Fortune magazine.

Companies were analyzed on various criteria, including ethical leadership, respectful workplace interactions, diversity and female representation. Wegmans was joined by Delta Air Lines, Marriott International and Intuit in the top 10.

The list considered over 400,000 employee surveys from hundreds of Great Place To Work-certified businesses around the U.S.

Wegmans has been on Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For" list for 20 consecutive years, coming in at #2 this year.

