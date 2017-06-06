Up to 1,500 jobs coming to Amherst

Executive hands indicating where to sign contract (Photo: AntonioGuillem)

AMHERST, N.Y. -- Up to 1,500 jobs could be coming to Amherst over the next five years as a financial consultant company moves into the area.

Tuesday, Amherst Town Board Supervisor Dr. Barry Weinstein confirmed to 2 On Your Side Strategic Financial Solutions will be moving to 115 Lawrence Bell Drive. He also said the firm could hire up to 1,500 people in 5 years.

The company's CEO, Ryan Sasson, tells 2 On Your Side the company employs around 500 people in New York City, and all of the jobs coming to Amherst are new positions.

Strategic Financial Solutions is based in New York City and is a consumer advocacy company that helps people all over the country consolidate their credit card debt, and get out of debt.

Job positions range from customer service to management. Sasson says salaries start in the mid-$30,000s, but go up to six figures.

He also said the company is getting tax incentives to move to Buffalo, but there are other reasons it has chosen the Queen City.

"We're not moving to Buffalo for the tax incentives," Sasson says. "We're moving to Buffalo because we love the energy there, we love the people there, we love the pride that people have in their city and the pride that they take in their work."

The tax incentives that the company will receive will be announced Wednesday.

