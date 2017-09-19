UBER Eats debuts in WNY

Photo: UBER Eats

BUFFALO, NY-- There's a new service you can take advantage of right now that combines ridesharing and food in WNY.

UBER Eats debuted in Buffalo on Tuesday. The service lets you order food from dozens of restaurants around the area using Uber drivers to deliver it to you. That includes some places you wouldn't normally be able to get food from including Anchor Bar, Deep South Taco and Hydraulic Hearth.

The Uber Eats app is a separate one from your normal UBER app.

