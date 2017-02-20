Ted's Hot Dogs celebrating 90 years in WNY

Ted's Hot Dogs (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Ted's Hot Dogs is celebrating 90 years in Buffalo this week!

To mark the occasion, Ted's is offering $.90 (each) regular hot dogs this Wednesday, February 22!

The best part, there's no limit on how many hot dogs you can order!

Ted's opened their first location in a shack near the Peace Bridge in 1927, followed by their second location in 1948 on Sheridan Drive in Tonawanda. In all, Ted's has nine locations in Buffalo, as well as a Food Truck, and a location in Arizona. They will be opening a second location in Arizona in the near future.

