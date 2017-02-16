Tandoori's Restaurant closing

Tandoori's Restaurant and Palms Banquets (Photo: WGRZ)

AMHERST, NY-- Tandoori's Restaurant and Palm's Banquets is closing this Sunday.

Owners, Rita & Ravi Sabharwal, made the announcement Thursday on their Facebook page.

Tandoori's first opened in 1991, and opened the Palm's Banquets in 2001. The restaurant was under scrutiny in 2013 filing a false tax return. The feds said Ravi Sabharwal under-reported his restaurant's profits to avoid paying tens of thousands of dollars in federal taxes. He was sentenced to time served and six-months home confinement in 2014.

The restaurant and banquet center's last day is February 19. The couple thanked their customers for their patronage and staff for their hard work.

"We especially want to let our remarkable customers and their families know that they will be missed very much. Your enthusiasm and excitement for our cuisine have made our work an absolute pleasure. Along with thanking our customers, we want to thank our amazing staff, some of whom have almost been with us since the beginning. Your hard work and dedication made Tandoori's and The Palms the places they are today. You are family and always will be."

There's no word yet on if a new owner will take over the space.

