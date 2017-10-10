WGRZ
Swan Street Diner opens

WGRZ 2:12 PM. EDT October 10, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- There's a new place to eat in Larkinville.

The Swan Street Diner, a 80-year old diner that was moved to Buffalo from the Rochester area, has been restored to its historic splendor.

The restaurant is now open and will serve up breakfast and lunch seven days a week.

"It's great, we had someone waiting here at 10 of 7, he said his brother woke him up because he wanted to be the first customer, says Leslie Zemsky of the Larkin Development Group.

Restaurant hours are from 7am-3pm. 
 

