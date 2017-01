Spot Coffee in Kenmore (Photo: WGRZ)

KENMORE, NY-- The Village of Kenmore was abuzz with people checking out a local favorite.

Spot Coffee Kenmore had a soft open Monday on Delaware Avenue.

The cafe chain has locations all over Western New York. This one is having a few "test days" this week before the grand opening on Friday.

More information on their hours can be found on their Facebook page.

