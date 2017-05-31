BUFFALO, NY - Six local Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants fell victim to a national payment card security breach in March and April.
An investigation into the breach found that malware was used to access payment card data from data used on point-of-sale devices at select Chipotle locations between March 24 and April 18. The malware searched from track data, which includes the name of the cardholder, card number, expiration date and internal verification code.
Below are the local locations affected and the specific time frames of the breach.
Amherst
1643 Niagara Falls Blvd., Suite 44C (March 24 through April 18)
Cheektowaga
1717 Walden Ave. (March 26 through April 18)
Hamburg
4405 Mile Strip Road (March 26 through April 18)
Niagara Falls
1785 Military Road (March 26 through April 18)
Tonawanda
1759 Sheridan Drive (March 26 to April 18)
Williamsville
8020 Transit Road. unit 23 (March 26 to April 13)
For a complete list of the national locations, click here.
© 2017 WGRZ-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs