BUFFALO, NY - Six local Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants fell victim to a national payment card security breach in March and April.

An investigation into the breach found that malware was used to access payment card data from data used on point-of-sale devices at select Chipotle locations between March 24 and April 18. The malware searched from track data, which includes the name of the cardholder, card number, expiration date and internal verification code.

Below are the local locations affected and the specific time frames of the breach.

Amherst

1643 Niagara Falls Blvd., Suite 44C (March 24 through April 18)

Cheektowaga

1717 Walden Ave. (March 26 through April 18)

Hamburg

4405 Mile Strip Road (March 26 through April 18)

Niagara Falls

1785 Military Road (March 26 through April 18)

Tonawanda

1759 Sheridan Drive (March 26 to April 18)

Williamsville

8020 Transit Road. unit 23 (March 26 to April 13)

For a complete list of the national locations, click here.

