Sisters Hospital breaks wall for new NICU

BUFFALO, NY-- A wall came tumbling down Wednesday to make room for a new state of the art neo-natal intensive care unit at Sisters Hospital.

The hospital brought back some of their NICU 'graduates' to take part in the ceremony.

The event kicks off construction that will move and expand the unit from 20 to 40 beds.

"With more than 3,300 births in 2016, Sisters delivers more babies than any other hospital in WNY and more than any hospital in the state, west of Syracuse," said Peter Bergmann, President & CEO. "Our new NICU will give us the ability to meet the growing need for this specialized care, as well as provide greater comfort and privacy for our families and expanded workspace for our doctors, nurses and support staff.

The $8.8 million project is set to open later this year.

