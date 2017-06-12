Shannon Pub to close Saturday

Shannon Pub (Photo: WGRZ)

AMHERST, NY-- A restaurant that's been serving up Irish fare for decades in the northtowns, is getting ready to shut down.

Owner Kevin Townsell says he'll be closing the Shannon Pub this Saturday after more than 35 years in business.

He had this to say to the many customers who have come over the years. "The big thing is, big thanks to them, for keeping us going, and we've had a lot of fun so thanks for all of your patronage over these years," said Townsell.

Townsell is now focusing on the Hofbrauhaus restaurant that's planned a short walk from Harborcenter... which should open in January. He also left the door open for a new Shannon Pub location downtown sometime in the future.



