Record Theatre to close for good

Record Theatre (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- The iconic Record Theatre will soon close for good in Buffalo.

The Main and Lafayette location will close its doors at the end of June. Employees have been notified and some of them have already been let go.

Just a few months ago, Record Theatre closed it's University District location following the death of founder and owner Leonard Silver.

Record Theatre, which has been around for more than 40 years, was one of the country's longest running independent record stores. At one time, they had 25 stores in Western New York.

A going out of business sale will begin this month.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV