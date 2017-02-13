Public hearing today on One Seneca Tower

Proposed plans for One Seneca Tower (Photo: Provided)

BUFFALO, NY-- New life could soon be on the horizon for Buffalo's tallest building.

The public can weigh in at a public hearing this afternoon to discuss plans for One Seneca Tower.

Washington D.C.-based Douglas Development owns the building. Last month they gave a presentation to a group of real estate developers on the plans to include: lofts, a restaurant, a hotel, a market and even a brewery.

The firm's President, Douglas Jemal, tells 2 On Your Side that he wants to transform the look and feel of the tower from a wall between the business district and Canalside- to a more inviting centerpiece for downtown.

"We're going to make it more pedestrian friendly, a more friendly look, not look like an enclosed mall," said Jemal.

At this point no price tag has been put on the project.

The plans will be the subject of one of nine public hearings scheduled this afternoon before the City's planning board which is scheduled for 4pm at City Hall.



