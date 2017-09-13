Proposed water park gets tax incentives

A rendering of the "Daredevil" ANH Waterpark. Photo: ANH (Photo: Photo: ANH)

NIAGARA FALLS, NY-- The Niagara County IDA has approved an incentive program to help build an indoor water park in downtown Niagara Falls.

Developer Michael DiCienzo, who owns the Sheraton Hotel where the water park will be built, is getting a break on property taxes for 12 years and a sales tax exemption to purchase the equipment needed to run the water park.

In total, it's an aid package worth $6.6 million.

