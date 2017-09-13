Niagara Hobby & Craft Mart closes its doors

(Photo: WGRZ)

CHEEKTOWAGA, NY-- A long-time Western New York hobby story has closed its doors.

Niagara Hobby and Craft Mart announced on social media that it has shutdown after more than three decades in its location on Union Road in Cheektowaga.

A message posted on the shop's Facebook page does not indicate why it closed, but it does say anyone with valid gift certificates can send those in for a refund.

