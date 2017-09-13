New Whole Foods in Amherst Opens Friday

Take a look inside the new Whole Foods Buffalo store located in Amherst, NY. (Photo: WGRZ)

AMHERST, N.Y. - The newest grocery store in Western New York opens Friday morning. Whole Foods will open its location on Sheridan Drive near Niagara Falls Boulevard at 8 a.m.

Instead of a traditional ribbon cutting, there will be a "bread breaking" ceremony at 7:45 a.m. The first 1,818 customers through the registers will receive canvas bags. There will be food trucks outside, along with special vendors and prizes.

The 47,000 sq. ft. store employs 165 full and part time employees.

In addition to meat and produce, the store features a cheese shop, bakery, prepared foods section, coffee/juice bar, and a bar/restaurant called 1818 - the name is a reference to the year Amherst became a town. There's also a bocce ball court in the store.

The chain - sometimes mocked as "Whole Paycheck" for high prices - is upping the competition by dropping prices. After acquiring Whole Foods two weeks ago, Amazon announced price cuts on a range of staples -- and more discounts on the way.

Whole Foods gave us a walking tour of the store. Check it out here:

