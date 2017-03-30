New restaurant opens at Delaware Park

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- There is a new restaurant at Delaware Park in north Buffalo.

The new 'Terrace Restaurant' opens Thursday at the Marcy Casino.

The people behind this, are calling it the best view in the city. They say the food, menu, and atmosphere are all very casual - so that everyone will feel comfortable stopping in.

To view their hours and menu, check out their website: http://theterracebuffalo.com/.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV