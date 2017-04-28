National Grid requesting rate hike in 2018

National Grid

BUFFALO, NY-- National Grid said it's asking the Public Service Commission to raise its electricity delivery prices beginning in April 2018.

If a rate hike is approved, an average customer would see the monthly bill go up by $11.23 a month. National Grid says request will only affect energy delivery rates. The supply prices are set by the market.

“After more than a decade of rate stability, we fully understand the near term bill impact of this proposal on our customers and will look to phase in that impact while providing enhanced energy efficiency programs and bill management tools, and significantly increasing our support for our most vulnerable low-income customers,” said Ken Daly, National Grid’s New York president in a released statement. “The proposal is focused on efficiently delivering the investments needed for the long term to achieve our primary object – the safe and reliable delivery of energy for our customers. This includes preparing for and responding to severe storms, which are increasing in both frequency and intensity. It also will allow us to lay the foundation for a sustainable and clean energy future by developing networks capable of serving the next generation of customers.”

National Grid says it needs the money to make infrastructure investments. They are:

Investment of approximately $2.7 billion over the next three years in its core electricity and gas networks across upstate New York. This includes investments that will allow the company to seamlessly connect distributed generation, especially renewable resources. These investments will begin transitioning the traditional utility model to a platform that accommodates a two-way flow of energy and enhances market dynamics.

Deployment of advanced metering infrastructure for both electricity and gas service that will provide customers enhanced energy consumption data, and more products and services for managing their energy use. Over time, this represents more than two million new smart meters being placed into service.

New demonstration projects, including initiatives to test smart home technologies and a distributed generation cost-recovery model.

Investments in the natural gas systems that will mitigate regional capacity constraints, expand availability of gas service, and improve the safety and reliability of the distribution network. This includes the retirement of 150 miles of leak-prone pipe over three years.

Increased customer assistance and energy affordability programs for those having difficulty managing their energy costs, including a new initiative to increase enrollment in energy affordability, energy efficiency and gas safety programs by more than 50,000 customers.

Continued deployment of economic development and energy efficiency programs that help grow the upstate economy.

Adding more than 280 jobs over the next three years to support electric and gas operations, grid modernization and customer programs. These will be local employees who live and work in the communities we serve and support the regional economy.

The current rate remains frozen until March 2018. National Grid says they are open to phasing rates into a multi-year agreement so as not to overwhelm customers.

