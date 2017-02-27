M&T Bank President and COO passes away

Mark Czarnecki

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- One of the area's most prominent business leaders passed away Sunday.

Mark Czarnecki, President and Chief Operating Officer at M&T Bank, died after a long illness.

He had been with M&T Bank for 40 years and has deep roots in the community, serving as a past chair of the Buffalo Zoo and a director of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

Mark Czarnecki was 61-years-old.

