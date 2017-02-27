WGRZ
M&T Bank President and COO passes away

WGRZ 9:56 PM. EST February 27, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- One of the area's most prominent business leaders passed away Sunday. 

Mark Czarnecki, President and Chief Operating Officer at M&T Bank, died after a long illness. 

He had been with M&T Bank for 40 years and has deep roots in the community, serving as a past chair of the Buffalo Zoo and a director of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership.

Mark Czarnecki was 61-years-old. 

