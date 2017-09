AP Loft apartments that are going up in Larkinville at Swan and Jefferson Streets (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Another piece of Buffalo's industrial past is getting a development makeover.

Buffalo leaders and developers were at Larkinville Wednesday to kick off a project to turn a nearly 110-year-old vacant warehouse at Swan and Jefferson Streets into more than 140 loft apartments.

The $40 million AP Lofts project is getting state and federal tax credits.

Officials on hand to put bricks in place at the AP Loft apartments that are going up in Larkinville (Photo: WGRZ)

Artist rendition of AP Loft apartments that are going up in Larkinville

