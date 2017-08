Joe's Deli. WGRZ file photo

BUFFALO, NY —Oishei’s Children Hospital will have a new dining option when the hospital opens later this year.

The Joe's Deli, known for specialty sandwiches, will be available in the hospital from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

The restaurant will be located on the second floor of the hospital. Joe's Deli also joins Tim Horton's as a dining option the hospital.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV