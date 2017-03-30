Hotel Henry to Open April 30th

(Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Developers and local leaders cut the ribbon Thursday at the Richardson Olmsted Complex which will soon be home to a new hotel, restaurant, and architecture center.

The iconic Buffalo building with its twin towers had been shuttered for years before the Richardson Center Corporation was formed about 10 years ago. Their job was to preserve the national historic landmark and develop a plan for its future.

Construction has been underway since 2014, and on April 30th, the 88-room Hotel Henry will open, along with the 100 Acres restaurant. The Lipsey Buffalo Architecture Center is slated to open later in 2017.

More than $100 million went into the historic preservation and rehabilitation. Three quarters of that came from New York State. The group tasked with saving the 11 buildings on the campus got $16 million in historic tax credits. They still hope to fundraise another $10 million.

Officials from the Richardson Center Corporation say the event center has more than 100 events booked for this year and that weekends are booked solid through the end of 2017. They are now booking events for 2018. Hotel rooms are available. Prices online range from $169 to $200 per night.

