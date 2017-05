Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream held its grand opening Wednesday on Hertel Avenue near Sterling. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Poutine lovers, listen up.

Allen Street Poutine Company has opened a second location in the Queen City.

Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream held its grand opening Wednesday on Hertel Avenue near Sterling.

It will offer a variety of poutine dishes and house-made ice cream.

Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream held its grand opening Wednesday on Hertel Avenue near Sterling. (Photo: WGRZ)

Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream held its grand opening Wednesday on Hertel Avenue near Sterling. (Photo: WGRZ)

Hertel Avenue Poutine & Cream held its grand opening Wednesday on Hertel Avenue near Sterling. (Photo: WGRZ)

© 2017 WGRZ-TV