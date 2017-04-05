WGRZ
Free tacos today only at Deep South Taco

Deep South Taco is giving away free tacos today only (4/5/2017) from 3pm-6pm

WGRZ 11:31 AM. EDT April 05, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- What's better than Taco Tuesday? How about Free Taco Wednesday!

Deep South Taco is celebrating Cinco de Mayo a whole month early by giving out free tacos today!

They'll be giving out free tacos at their Ellicott Street location only from 3pm to 6pm today only (4/5/2017).

It's good for one taco per person- and it's take out only.

 

