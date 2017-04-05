Free tacos today only at Deep South Taco

Deep South Taco (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- What's better than Taco Tuesday? How about Free Taco Wednesday!

Deep South Taco is celebrating Cinco de Mayo a whole month early by giving out free tacos today!

They'll be giving out free tacos at their Ellicott Street location only from 3pm to 6pm today only (4/5/2017).

It's good for one taco per person- and it's take out only.

🎉🌮😍🙌 FREE TACO DAY from 3-6pm at Ellicott St today! Come grab a taco, a high five, and a Cinco invitation!!! #freetacoday #freetacos #dst pic.twitter.com/7IEoDPDHD4 — Deep South Taco (@DeepSouthTaco) April 5, 2017

