ECIDA buys 150 acres of former Bethlehem Steel site

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. - The Economic Development Corporation for Erie County (ECIDA) voted unanimously to purchase about 150 acres of the former Bethlehem Steel site.

The Buffalo and Erie County Industrial Land Development Corporation (ILDC), an affiliate of ECIDA, proposed the purchase to the board Wednesday morning.

The ILDC will purchase the land in Lackawanna for $5,700,000 from Tecumseh Real Development Inc.

In the proposal, ILDC wrote that the property "has historically been both a blight on, and a challenge for, the community."

The ILDC stated its goal is to create "one of the largest commercial/industrial parks, with tri-modal access and with pre-certified New York State tax incentives, in New York State".

Money for the purchase will come through a partially refundable grant from the Urban Development Action Grant (UDAG). The full grant will be $6,700,000. $5,700,000 will be allotted for the purchase of the land and $1,000,000 will be allotted for carrying property expenses in the first five years.

