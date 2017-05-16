Developer to discuss plans for Central Terminal

Central Terminal (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- We expect to learn more about what a developer wants to do with Buffalo's Central Terminal.

According to the Buffalo News, Canadian developer Harry Stinson wants to brings a New York City company in to set up a movie, TV and music production facility at the site.

The Central Terminal Restoration Corporation announced earlier this month that it is giving up negotiations with Stinson, who had proposed a one hundred-million dollar redevelopment plan. The group says it feels it's in the best interest of the building to go in a different direction and they are going to start a re-use study next month.

