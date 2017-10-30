Community group opens new job training center

Community Services for the Developmentally Disabled opened new career center on Jefferson Avenue. (WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- A group working with people with developmental disabilities is celebrating a new era here in Buffalo.

Local leaders joined Community Services for the Developmentally Disabled as it cut the ribbon on its new career center on Jefferson Avenue Monday morning.

It's going to give hands on job training in everything from car detailing to office work, to cooking to help people find the right job for them.

"It gives them that opportunity to kind of try things out and truly get their feet wet in their career as they would partner with one of the community partners," says Brian Devans, Vocational Services Coordinator.

Those community partners include Delaware North, Hyatt and Basil dealerships- all working to get the trainees on-the-job experience.

