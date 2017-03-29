Colleen Wegman named Wegmans' president, CEO

From left to right, Nicole Wegman, Sr. Vice President, Danny Wegman, Chairman and Colleen Wegman, president & CEO. (Photo: Provided by Wegmans)

Danny Wegman has announced that his daughter, Colleen, has been named president and chief executive officer of the Gates-based Wegmans Food Markets.

"I will continue in my role, but now as chairman of the company," Danny Wegman, said in a statement. "The time has come to create a structure for the future that will allow us to remain strong, vibrant and family-owned. I have no doubt that our company will be in good hands."

Colleen joined Wegmans in 1991 and was named president in 2005 by the late Robert B. Wegman, her grandfather. The family-owned grocery store chain has 92 stores in six states.

