Ciminelli downsizes Elmwood project

Renderings of the new development in Elmwood Village.

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation is moving forward with smaller scale plan for a project in the Elmwood Village.

The company announced Thursday morning they have decided to re-evaluate the Bidwell Parkway portion of the Arbor + Reverie mixed used development.

The company is also planning on amending the plan at the former JP Bullfeathers location to accomodate the new green code.

The changes come after vocal opposition to the project from several people living in the Elmwood and Bidwell area of Buffalo.

"We have a great deal of respect for our fellow community members and have stated from the very beginning of this development effort that we value public input," said Paul Ciminelli, President and CEO, Ciminelli Real Estate Corporation in a statement released on Thursday. "The decision to scale back the project is demonstration that our team has truly been listening to all of the feedback received to date from neighbors andother interested parties."

Construction on Reverie will begin shortly after project approval is received.

