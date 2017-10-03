Canterbury Woods (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Canterbury Woods cut the ribbon Tuesday to officially open its doors.

It's been exactly two years since the former Millard Fillmore Hospital was imploded to make room.

Now, in its place, a $42 million retirement community, which Canterbury Woods says will house 75 people and contribute 11 million dollars a year to the local economy.

"We're making some New York state history today because Canterbury Woods Gates Circle is to date the only life care community in an urban setting in the entire state. We're also the only multi-site community, making us the biggest and the best," says Rob Wallace, Canterbury Woods President & CEO.

