Buffalo/Rochester work to bring Amazon to WNY

WGRZ 11:44 AM. EDT October 12, 2017

BUFFALO, NY-- Two economic development agencies in Buffalo and Rochester are teaming up to try and woo Amazon to build their second headquarters in Western New York. 

Invest Buffalo Niagara and Greater Rochester Enterprise made the announcement about their partnership on Thursday. 

Amazon announced last month that it wants to open a second headquarters somewhere in North America to supplement its current headquarters in Seattle.  The new $5 billion facility, dubbed "HQ2," would bring 50,000 jobs to one lucky community, with an average wage surpassing six-figures.

Invest Buffalo Niagara and Greater Rochester Enterprise believe that their partnership can offer a proposal that is competitive.   Several other major cities are also vying for Amazon to build their HQ2 in their cities. 

“In  assessing the full  scope  of  the Amazon  HQ2 RFP  opportunity,  it  was apparent that by linking our efforts, the combined Buffalo Rochester Metro Corridor can offer a proposal  that  is both compelling  and extremely competitive,”said InBN President and CEO Tom Kucharski and GRE Interim President and CEO Matt Hurlbutt in a released statement.  “With over  2.2  million  people,  a  very  talented  labor  pool,  and  an  extremely  livable community,  our  organizations  are  excited  to  join  forces  in  attempting to  draw  the interest of Amazon.”

“This  collaboration  demonstrates  the  undeniable  connectivity  that  already  exists between  our  two  great  communities,”  said  Erie  County  Executive  Mark  Poloncarz and  Monroe  County  Executive  Cheryl  Dinolfo in a joint statement.  “In  addition  to  several  excellent  site options  and  a  low-cost  operating  environment,  we  believe  that  it  is  our  people, highly-skilled  workforce,  world-class  colleges  and  universities,  and  strong  regional competency  in  radio-frequency  identification  (RFID),  sustainable  packaging,  flight controls,  drone  technology,  high-performance  computing,  software  development, and data analytics that will help our proposal stand out.”

Local companies, schools and community leaders in both cities are helping in the efforts to bring Amazon HQ2 to WNY. 

More details on the Amazon HQ2 RFP are available at amazon.com

