Buffalo/Rochester work to bring Amazon to WNY

BUFFALO, NY-- Two economic development agencies in Buffalo and Rochester are teaming up to try and woo Amazon to build their second headquarters in Western New York.

Invest Buffalo Niagara and Greater Rochester Enterprise made the announcement about their partnership on Thursday.

Amazon announced last month that it wants to open a second headquarters somewhere in North America to supplement its current headquarters in Seattle. The new $5 billion facility, dubbed "HQ2," would bring 50,000 jobs to one lucky community, with an average wage surpassing six-figures.

Invest Buffalo Niagara and Greater Rochester Enterprise believe that their partnership can offer a proposal that is competitive. Several other major cities are also vying for Amazon to build their HQ2 in their cities.

“In assessing the full scope of the Amazon HQ2 RFP opportunity, it was apparent that by linking our efforts, the combined Buffalo Rochester Metro Corridor can offer a proposal that is both compelling and extremely competitive,”said InBN President and CEO Tom Kucharski and GRE Interim President and CEO Matt Hurlbutt in a released statement. “With over 2.2 million people, a very talented labor pool, and an extremely livable community, our organizations are excited to join forces in attempting to draw the interest of Amazon.”

“This collaboration demonstrates the undeniable connectivity that already exists between our two great communities,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo in a joint statement. “In addition to several excellent site options and a low-cost operating environment, we believe that it is our people, highly-skilled workforce, world-class colleges and universities, and strong regional competency in radio-frequency identification (RFID), sustainable packaging, flight controls, drone technology, high-performance computing, software development, and data analytics that will help our proposal stand out.”

Local companies, schools and community leaders in both cities are helping in the efforts to bring Amazon HQ2 to WNY.

More details on the Amazon HQ2 RFP are available at amazon.com

