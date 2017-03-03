Brawny replaces 'Brawny man' with woman for Women's History Month

(Photo: Brawny)

The next package of Brawny paper towels you buy might look a little different.

The popular Georgia-Pacific paper towel brand is replacing its iconic, flannel-wearing man with a woman in a nod to Women’s History Month in March.

“There are women and girls everywhere who exhibit strength and resilience in their lives, and that’s the inspiration behind the Brawny #StrengthHasNoGender campaign,” Frances Morgan, senior brand manager at G-P, said in a statement.

This year marks the second consecutive year that Brawny has taken part in the initiative, but it’s the first time the burly Brawny man has been replaced on their packaging.

