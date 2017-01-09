Be Our Guest, LTD. to manage Canalside

City Council request move of popular canalside concert series after resident complaints (Photo: wgrz)

BUFFALO, NY-- New management is set to take over at Canalside in Buffalo.

The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation agreed Monday to a five year contract with "Be Our Guest", which is affiliated with the Bisons and Rich Products.

The company will oversee operations and attractions at Canalside.

"Be Our Guest" took over operations at Buffalo's Outer Harbor last year. There was also a proposal to charge admission to the previously free concerts. But, it is just a proposal. If the proposal is passed in the future, we're told it would come with a voucher that could be used to buy food or drink.