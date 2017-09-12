Apple expected to announce new iPhone

(AP) While Apple hasn't confirmed what it's going to unveil Tuesday at it's showcase, it is expected to introduce a dramatically redesigned iPhone that may push close to $1,000 each.

Various leaks have indicated the new phone will feature a sharper display, a so-called OLED screen that will extend from edge to edge of the device, thus eliminating the exterior gap, or "bezel," that currently surrounds most phone screens. It may also include facial recognition technology for unlocking the phone and wireless charging. A better camera is a safe bet, too.

Apple Inc. also is expected to announce minor upgrades to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

You can watch the event LIVE on Apple's website using an Apple device or Windows 10 on your PC.



