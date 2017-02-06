3 Ciminelli executives shifted from current posts

BUFFALO, NY-- Three executives from LP Ciminelli, who were indicted on an alleged bid-rigging scheme, have been shifted from their current posts at the company.

CEO Louis Ciminelli, and two other executives, Kevin Schuler and Michael Liapple, were indicted last fall in an alleged scheme involving LP Ciminelli winning the contract to build the $750-million Solar City plant in South Buffalo.

The attorney defending Kevin Schuler is Terry Connors. He tells 2 On Your Side that Schuler, Ciminelli and Liapple have been shifted to a subsidiary within the Ciminelli holdings.

Connors explains that move allows LP Ciminelli to compete for state and federal building contracts, separating the three defendants from the part of the business that does the actual bidding.

