1,500 jobs coming to Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. -- More than 1,500 jobs are expected to come to Amherst over the next five years as a financial consulting company moves into the area.

Tuesday, Amherst Town Supervisor Dr. Barry Weinstein confirmed to 2 On Your Side Strategic Financial Solutions will be moving to 115 Lawrence Bell Drive in Amherst.

The company's CEO, Ryan Sasson, tells 2 On Your Side the company employs around 500 people in New York City, and all of the jobs coming to Amherst are new positions.

Strategic Financial Solutions is based in New York City and is a consumer advocacy company that helps people all over the country consolidate their credit card debt and get out of debt.

Job positions range from customer service to management. Sasson says salaries start in the mid-$30,000s, but go up to six figures.

He also said the company is getting tax incentives to move to Amherst, but there are other reasons it has chosen Western New York.

"We're not moving to Buffalo for the tax incentives," Sasson says. "We're moving to Buffalo because we love the energy there, we love the people there, we love the pride that people have in their city and the pride that they take in their work."

The tax incentives that the company will receive will be announced Wednesday by Empire State Development.

"We fell for Buffalo. We did do a pretty wide search. We cast a wide net across the country and narrowed it down to, you know, areas that some of our core executives could travel to fairly easy within a couple hours. Buffalo was always on our radar, and we have some Buffalo ties. Two of our investors are Buffalo natives. Jordan Levy and Ron Schreiber, " said Sasson.

The press conference to officially announce the move will be held in Amherst at 1p.m. on Wednesday.

