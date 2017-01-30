Buffalo Police over budget on overtime

BUFFALO, NY - We're digging deeper into two issues in the Buffalo Police Department -- rising overtime that's costing you, the taxpayer, plus the department is short-staffed and needs more officers on the force.

Buffalo's police commissioner says the two issues are connected -- with officers currently on the force having to cover shifts which is driving up overtime pay.

"We have noticed a pattern of grotesque overtime, really bad, I mean too much," said Buffalo comptroller Mark Schroeder. His office found in 2014, the Buffalo Police Department was over budget on overtime by $2.7 million -- that number went up the following year to $3.9 million.

Which employees are bringing in the most overtime?

In 2014 and 2015, the comptroller's office says detective sergeants who made $78,000 in salary -- also made on average $35,000 in overtime -- almost half their base pay. And, it's not just police staff getting plenty of OT.

Civilian employees hired by the police department are raking in big money as well.

For example, the head janitor in each of those two years, made on average, more money in overtime than salary -- $32K in base pay -- $38K in overtime. The city comptroller thinks he knows why.

"Civilian grotesque overtime is mismanagement," Schroeder said.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Daniel Derenda admits -- the reason overtime has been going up is partly because the department has been short-staffed, by about 130 positions, and police have had to cover shifts to make sure enough officers are on patrol.

"What we've noticed is when they have a sufficient amount of police officers the overtime goes down," Schroeder said.

When 2 On Your Side's Jeff Preval spoke to Derenda, he agreed with that. According to the comptroller's office, a rookie cop would make less than a veteran officer on overtime, by $34.

"We're restocking the troops right now," Derenda said.

REPORTER: Why is restocking the troops being done right now and not during those budget years in which you had major overtime issues?

"Well, the issue was there was no test in place, civil service had to go through a process of redoing it with the federal authorities under their jurisdiction, so when the test was done at the soonest possible date and were hired as soon as possibly can," Derenda said.

The department says it took time for a police test to be written, under guidelines from the U.S. Department of Justice, and that it was fair for test takers. Over the past three months, Buffalo Police have sworn in 120 officers -- many of them are in the police academy -- and won't hit the streets for possibly another year.

"So right now the overtime will continue we will pay these officers who are in the academy and when they're all out they'll count towards manpower and we'll see our overtime numbers come down," Derenda said. But, what about those civilian positions like that janitor who doubled their pay off overtime? "Again we look at filling the positions, at times, positions become vacant, we have trouble filling some of these positions," Derenda said. REPORTER: When do you anticipate looking at this issue once again? "The latest would be a year from now," Schroeder said. Derenda says he expects there will be another police academy class to begin this summer. If all those 120 probationary officers currently in the department, remain with Buffalo Police, the department would come pretty close to being fully staffed in early 2018. We will stay on top of this story, to let you know what changes the department makes.

(© 2017 WGRZ)