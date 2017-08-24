Audit finds missing money at golf course

Grover Cleveland Golf Course (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw released Thursday a critical audit of cash handling practices at county golf courses.

The audit was initiated after irregularities were noticed in bank deposits from the Grover Cleveland Golf Course.

The comptroller's office then found out the course superintendent was fired in late December.

According to Mychajliw, when they pressed the parks department, they ultimately told them that $7,000 was missing. Under more scrutiny, they then admitted the number was nearly $13,500 in course fees that went missing.

Mychajliw said the disappearance of the cash is roughly equivalent to lost greens fees from 1,000 residents... he called it today "highly suspicious." "Taxpayers got ripped off, period. there are literally a thousand people who went to a county golf course and paid for county services and this money went into somebody's pocket...that's dead wrong, " said Mychajliw.

The County Comptroller says that he had made several recommendations in 2013 to the county legislature and county executive that they tighten up procedures as to the handling of cash, including daily deposits. He added that if those recommendations had been followed, that money would not be missing.

The Erie County Sheriff's Department is conducting a criminal investigation into the missing money. However, at this point, no charges have been filed.

