WNY's biggest sports fan honored

AMHERST, N.Y. -- Sweet Home High School honored ones of its graduates Monday afternoon who is known throughout our area as Western New York's biggest sports fan.

Jimmy Gillen is a 1986 graduate of Sweet Home High School, and he is Sweet Home's first honorary member of the Athletics Hall of Fame.

Monday afternoon, Jimmy's friends and family, classmates, and members of the sports community held a ceremony to honor him and present him with a plaque. Last spring Jimmy, who has rubella, started to have some bigger health issues that made it tougher for him to get around.

He loves watching Sweet Home athletic events. He has also been a season ticket holder for years for the Sabres, Bisons and Bandits and worked at Burger King for several years.

Jimmy is known to brighten the day of everyone he meets.

"He knows all of the teams. The Sabres, the Bills, the Bisons, the Bandits. He knows everyone's schedules. He knows the scores. He knows when they won and when they lost, and you can't dispute him on it or he will give you the business," says Garcia Leonard, who works for the Bisons, Sabres, and Bills.

"Jimmy is pure love. He's pure. He's not phony. There's nothing phony about Jimmy. He's just pure love. He is a very pure soul," says Mary Lou Gillen, Jimmy’s mom.

There is a Go Fund Me page to help Jimmy and his family with his medical expenses.

