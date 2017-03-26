WGRZ
Close

Tyler Ennis gets "Saucy" for charity

Ennis Fundraiser

WGRZ 4:26 AM. EDT March 27, 2017

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sunday Sabres center Tyler "Enzo" Ennis teamed up with a local eatery for a good cause. 

Ennis, along with Elmwood Taco and Subs, worked together to raise money for Roswell Park Cancer Institute. 

Ennis created his own sauce, which ETS used to create a special, limited-time sandwich called "Enzo's Chicken Tender Sub." 

All of the proceeds from sales of both the sauce and the sandwich will go directly to Roswell Park. 

 

© 2017 WGRZ-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories