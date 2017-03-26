WGRZ Photo/Dave Harrington

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Sunday Sabres center Tyler "Enzo" Ennis teamed up with a local eatery for a good cause.

Ennis, along with Elmwood Taco and Subs, worked together to raise money for Roswell Park Cancer Institute.

Ennis created his own sauce, which ETS used to create a special, limited-time sandwich called "Enzo's Chicken Tender Sub."

All of the proceeds from sales of both the sauce and the sandwich will go directly to Roswell Park.

