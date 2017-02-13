Tyler Ennis debuts 'Enzo Sauce'

Enzo Sauce

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Western New Yorkers now have another option they might want to dip their pizza and wings in that isn’t the Buffalo favorite, blue cheese. Welcome to the ice, ‘Enzo Sauce’.

The sauce which was created by Buffalo Sabres forward, Tyler Ennis, is a mixture of ranch dressing and hot sauce.

Ennis created ‘Enzo Sauce’ to “spice things up and break the monotony of my pre-game meals.” Ennis also said that he was urged by teammates, family and neighbors to make the sauce official.

‘Enzo Sauce’ is available at Tops Friendly Markets and Wegmans only in the Western New York area.

For those who want to obtain a bottle of ‘Enzo Sauce’ and even meet Tyler Ennis will have the opportunity. The first session will be on February 17th, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at the Wegmans located at 8270 Transit Road in Williamsville. And the second session will be on March 3rd, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at the Tops Friendly Markets located at 4777 Transit Road in Depew.

A portion of the proceeds from each bottle sold will go to Roswell Park Cancer Institute and the Matt Cook Foundation.

For more information about ‘Enzo Sauce’ you can go to https://enzosauce.com/

