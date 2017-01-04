Teacher Puts ‘Flexible' Seating In Classroom

A second grade classroom at Abilene Christian School no longer has traditional seating. (Photo: KXVA)

ABILENE, TX - An Abilene educator revamped her classroom over Christmas break.

A second grade classroom at Abilene Christian School no longer has traditional seating.

Teacher Lyndsey Steffek said, "I was very nervous coming in because I didn't know if they'd be overwhelmed with all of the choices."



She was worried about how ditching traditional seating would work.

When students saw they had new seating options Wednesday morning, they were far from disappointed.

"Woah, she actually put a lot of work into this. That's really cool," student Alice Long said.

The second graders in the class can stand, kneel, or sit on stools or on yoga balls.

Traditional chairs are also available, but no one's chosen them.



"It makes you a little bored, but on the balls it's really fun," Long said.



In a course, Steffek learned that "flexible" seating can improve students learning abilities.



"It's very unnatural for us to sit in one position all day, and it's actually better for the brain if you're able to move," Steffek said.

She's also included a "standing desk" for herself. She said she can already see improvement in her students' engagement in lessons.

"Kids get very bored and it can get very stagnant. I think it's vitally important to continue looking at that research, seeing what's new and different that you can bring into your classroom," Steffek said.

Other teachers at the school have already looked into bringing in more seating options to their classrooms.

