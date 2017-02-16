Student inventors on display at Starpoint

PENDLETON, N.Y. - Thursday night, the Starpoint Central School District hosted its 22nd annual "Invent-a-thon."

A total of 221 inventors had 130 different inventions on display at Douglas Regan Intermediate School.

It was for students in grades three through five.

They've been working individually or in groups to design an invention, build models, log their progress, and create the final product.

Six winners will present their creations to the board of education later this month.