Star 102.5 Begins Playing Holiday Music

BUFFALO, N.Y. - The sounds of the holiday season have arrived on Star 102.5 Radio.

On Tuesday, November 7th, the station switched over from playing contemporary music to Christmas music.

From now through Christmas week, the station will play Christmas classics and new holiday songs.

For those listeners not ready for the holiday season, the radio station has a "scrooge icon" on its homepage to listen to regular Star 102.5 music.

