WGRZ
SPCA helping fox kit with broken leg

WGRZ 5:41 PM. EDT May 03, 2017

WEST SENECA, N.Y. - The SPCA of Erie County is helping a fox kit with a broken leg.

The animal was hit by a car and a wildlife veterinarian put a cast on its injured leg.

The SPCA is hoping to transfer the fox to a local rehabber with foxes to help with socialization.
 
The SPCA is hoping to transfer the fox to a local rehabber with foxes to help with socialization.
 
 

