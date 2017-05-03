SPCA helping fox kit with broken leg

WEST SENECA, N.Y. - The SPCA of Erie County is helping a fox kit with a broken leg.
The animal was hit by a car and a wildlife veterinarian put a cast on its injured leg.
The SPCA is hoping to transfer the fox to a local rehabber with foxes to help with socialization.
If you would like to donate and help the SPCA continue its life saving work, visit YourSPCA.org/wildlife
