Singer Jacob Latimore in Buffalo for Black History Event

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A couple hundred students got quite a treat during Black History Month. A national singer and prominent entrepreneur and motivational speaker took part in the Canisius College Academic Talent Search program

Singer Jacob Latimore walked onto the stage and the crowd screamed as if it was a concert. The 20-year-old was in town with an encouraging message. He encouraged the high school students in attendance to stay focused. "You don't have to be just a musician or an actor. I'm showing you that I put my mind to it, I did what I wanted to do, that's what I want to encourage the youth to do, if they want to be a lawyer or a basketball player, rapper, doctor, whatever."

Latimore sat down for an interview with 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing. You can watch the full interview here.

His first album, “Connection,” was released at the beginning of December, and he’s starring with Will Smith in the film “Collateral Beauty.”

Munson Steed, CEO of the Steed Media Group, a multimedia company is also the author of a series of children’s books targeting Black girls, Little Professor Skye: Favorite Things.

He had a pointed message to the young people. Hear his message in a sit-down interview.

Canisius College President John Hurley was on hand for the event along with Nina Heard, General Motors Community Relations Manager and Dr. Keli Koran Luchey, Sweet Home High School Assistant Principal.

