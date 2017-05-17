WGRZ
Close

Pop-Tarts releases Jolly Rancher flavors

WKYC 12:22 PM. EDT May 17, 2017

If you have a morning sweet tooth, you may want to add these to your pantry.

Pop-Tarts has just introduced new Jolly Ranchers flavors. Options include the famous candy's watermelon, cherry and green apple flavors.

The pastries are made to taste just like their corresponding candy and are frosted for added flavor.

According to TODAY, they're expected to his grocery stores this month.

© 2017 WKYC-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories