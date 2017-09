(File photo: Thinkstock) (Photo: Fly_dragonfly)

WEST SENECA, NY-- The SPCA serving Erie County is teaming up with the Bissell Pet Foundation to empty the shelter.

Adoption fees for cats and dogs one-year old and older will be paid for by the foundation.

The event is Saturday, September 16 from 10am-5pm at the West Seneca location on Harlem Rd. Check out adoptable animals at: YourSPCA.org.

