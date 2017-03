Photo by Buffalo C.A.R.E.S.

Meet Brutus. He is a 110 lbs., 3 year old terrier mix. He is house broken, crate trained, and well-behaved around kids and other pets in the home. Brutus's adoption fee is $225 + $50 training deposit that is refunded upon proof of completion of an obedience course. You can find more information at Buffalo C.A.R.E.S.

© 2017 WGRZ-TV