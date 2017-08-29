Erie Co. SPCA Getting Texas Dogs

WEST SENECA, NY-The Erie Co. SPCA is lending a hand to animal shelters in Texas dealing with an influx of animals due to Hurricane Harvey.

A number of dogs are scheduled to arrive later this week from St. Hubert's Animal Shelter in New Jersey. The canines were surrendered in Texas before Harvey; but were sent to New Jersey so shelters in Texas could have more room to care for animals directly impacted by the storm.

Gina Browning, spokesperson for the West Seneca shelter, says plans are still in the works, but information on how you can help in the on-going rescue efforts will be released as soon as it is available.

