BeOn2: National Puppy Day

Puppies from the SPCA of Niagara County visit Channel 2. (Photo: WGRZ)

BUFFALO, NY-- March 23 is National Puppy Day. The Daybreak team celebrated the day by having puppies from the SPCA of Niagara County visit the station.

The Pitt Bull puppies, as well as other dogs, are available for adoption. You will have to visit the SPCA of Niagara County for more details.

Western New Yorkers also celebrated the day by sharing pictures of their pooch.

